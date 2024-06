Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have launched a probe into the possible theft of a painting by renowned painter Sin Yun-bok of the Joseon Dynasty.According to the Korea Heritage Service(KHS) on Monday, the Hooam Mirae Institute recently reported to the Jongno District Office that “Gosainmuldo” or “Portrait of People from Old Tale” by Sin had disappeared.The KHS said that the painting, which was produced by Sin in 1811, was purchased by an individual from a Japanese collector in 2008 and returned to South Korea from Japan after 197 years.The Hooam Mirae Institute, which had possessed the painting, discovered that the piece was missing in 2020. The private institute believes that the painting was stolen between 2019 and 2020.The institute reportedly asked the police to investigate the case, but the painting was not found.Hooam recently reported the theft to the Jongno District Office and the KHS announced the fact on its website.