Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign tourists who visited Seoul last year stayed for an average of six days and spent about two-point-84 million won, or around two-thousand-57 U.S. dollars.According to Seoul Tourism Organization's 2023 survey of over one-thousand-600 foreign visitors to the city, the average duration of their stay, which was six-point-05 days, was longer than the five-point-11 days recorded in 2019.The average amount spent, two-point-84 million won including airfare, was also higher compared to the average of one-point-89 million won spent in 2019.The increased length of stay and amount spent is believed to be due to the rising number of tourists from Europe and the Americas, while those from other Asian countries dropped.Ninety-seven-point-four percent of the foreign visitors said they spent their time in the city enjoying good food. Seventy-point-four percent said they had visited royal palaces and other historical sites.