SNU Hospital-Affiliated Professors Say Collective Action Last Resort amid 'Medical System Collapse'

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors at Seoul National University(SNU)-affiliated hospitals, who began an indefinite suspension of patient treatment on Monday, said the collective action is their last resort amid the government's failure to tackle what they called a "collapse of the nation's medical system."At a rally on the first day of the suspension, Bang Jae-seung, a senior member of the professors' emergency committee, said the professors are concerned about trainee doctors and medical students who have taken collective action in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.However, Bang added that the professors also have other concerns and have decided to do all that they can to prevent the medical system from crumbling amid the prolonged medical vacuum.He said the professors are willing to end the suspension and engage in talks with the government, as long as it moves to cancel all administrative procedures against the trainee doctors, establish a consultative body to reflect on-site opinions, and adjust the quota hike for the 2025 academic year.Park Jae-il, head of trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital, also attended the rally, calling on the government to put forth a long-term resolution and guarantee detailed discussions.