Photo : YONHAP News

Police will begin investigating more than one-thousand doctors suspected of receiving illegal kickbacks from a drugmaker.According to the Seoul police chief Cho Ji-ho on Monday, police have confirmed instances of doctors receiving cash and other rewards ranging from several million won to tens of millions of won per person from Korean Drug Co.Cho added that other gifts received included electronic devices and free invitations to golf outings and stated that the police will soon launch an inquiry into the suspected doctors.The probe comes as Korean Drug has been under police investigation for allegedly convincing doctors to prescribe their products in return for kickbacks.Eight Korean Drug officials and 14 doctors have been booked so far in the ongoing investigation, with the Seoul police chief suggesting the possibility of expanding the probe to include other drugmakers.