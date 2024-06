Photo : YONHAP News

Tuesday's weather is expected to be mostly clear across the country, with scorching temperatures nationwide.Morning lows are forecast to range between 15 to 24 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs forecast to be between 27 to 35 degrees.Temperatures in Seoul are expected to range between 20 to 33 degrees on the day.In most parts of the country, the maximum perceived temperature will rise above 31 degrees, so people are advised to be cautious when outdoors.The fine dust levels will be 'good' or 'average' in all regions.