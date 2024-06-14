Gov't to Trial 'K-Culture Trainee Visa' to Attract Long-Term Foreign Visitors

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to trial a so-called "K-culture trainee visa” program for foreigners seeking entry to learn about or receive training in areas related to K-pop, choreography and other forms of culture starting in the second half of the year.The finance ministry on Monday announced a package of measures aimed at attracting more foreign visitors to vitalize the domestic tourism industry, in response to a slow recovery in revenue, despite the number of foreign tourists returning to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.Following an assessment about changes in post-pandemic tourism trends, which includes an increase in individual tours centered on cultural experiences, Monday's measures are focused on enhancing tourists' convenience while visiting the country.Other than the K-culture study visa program, the government plans to introduce a long-term "workcation" visa in cooperation with local governments, allowing foreign visitors to work while traveling around the country.The government will also issue short-term public transportation passes to increase convenience for foreign visitors as they travel around in major cities.Through such measures, the government has set a goal to attract 30 million foreign visitors in 2027, with revenue from tourism reaching 30 billion U.S. dollars.