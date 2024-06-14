Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Trial 'K-Culture Trainee Visa' to Attract Long-Term Foreign Visitors

Written: 2024-06-17 15:46:15Updated: 2024-06-17 16:04:43

Gov't to Trial 'K-Culture Trainee Visa' to Attract Long-Term Foreign Visitors

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to trial a so-called "K-culture trainee visa” program for foreigners seeking entry to learn about or receive training in areas related to K-pop, choreography and other forms of culture starting in the second half of the year.

The finance ministry on Monday announced a package of measures aimed at attracting more foreign visitors to vitalize the domestic tourism industry, in response to a slow recovery in revenue, despite the number of foreign tourists returning to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

Following an assessment about changes in post-pandemic tourism trends, which includes an increase in individual tours centered on cultural experiences, Monday's measures are focused on enhancing tourists' convenience while visiting the country.

Other than the K-culture study visa program, the government plans to introduce a long-term "workcation" visa in cooperation with local governments, allowing foreign visitors to work while traveling around the country.

The government will also issue short-term public transportation passes to increase convenience for foreign visitors as they travel around in major cities.

Through such measures, the government has set a goal to attract 30 million foreign visitors in 2027, with revenue from tourism reaching 30 billion U.S. dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >