Gov't Mulls Including Reforms to Inheritance and Comprehensive Real Estate Taxes in Revised Tax Codes

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is considering including in a revised set of tax codes reforms to the inheritance tax and the comprehensive real estate holding tax levied on owners of high-priced homes or multiple housing units.Finance minister Choi Sang-mok told reporters on Monday that the government will gather opinions from experts before disclosing ways to overhaul the taxes sometime next month.The government is expected to announce its revised set of tax codes in July.On Director of National Policy Sung Tae-yoon of the presidential office stressing the need to abolish the comprehensive real estate tax and fully revamp the inheritance tax, Choi said he fully agrees with Sung on the whole, but added that it doesn't mean the government has decided on specific measures.On views that the overhaul will result in a decrease in tax revenues, the finance minister said the matter is always a point of consideration, adding that the government is mulling the matter as it devises the revised tax codes.