Putin to Visit N. Korea Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day visit to North Korea starting Tuesday.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) and other state media announced on Monday that Putin will pay a state visit to the North on Tuesday and Wednesday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The Kremlin also confirmed the visit in a simultaneous announcement, saying that Putin will travel to Vietnam Wednesday following his visit to North Korea.Moscow and Pyongyang did not elaborate details of Putin’s trip to the North.It will be Putin’s first trip to North Korea in 24 years since July 2000, when he visited the North in the first year of his presidency and held a summit with Kim Jong-il, the late father of the current leader.Putin and Kim Jong-un met in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East for their first summit in April 2019 and held their second summit in September last year when Kim made a rare trip to Russia.