Putin: Russia, N. Korea to Develop Mutual Settlement System Not Restrained by West

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and North Korea will develop systems for trade and mutual settlements not restrained by Western countries and jointly oppose their illegitimate restrictive measures.Putin, who is set to visit North Korea on Tuesday, made the remarks in an article contributed to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party.In the article carried by the North’s Korean Central News Agency, Putin said that the two nations will put bilateral cooperation onto a “higher level” with their joint efforts.Pledging his unwavering support for the North, Putin reportedly said that Moscow is willing to closely cooperate with Pyongyang to make international relations more democratic and stable.Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are expected to sign a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership.Putin also thanked North Korea for supporting what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine, and vowed support for Pyongyang's efforts to defend its interests and rights in the fight against its enemy.The article was published a day after the two countries announced that Putin will visit North Korea for the first time in 24 years for two days starting on Tuesday.