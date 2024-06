Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin will reportedly sign about several documents during his visit to North Korea, including a possible comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.According to Russia’s state-owned media agencies TASS and Sputnik, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday that works are under way to prepare for the documents, which may include an agreement on strategic partnership.Ushakov said that the document would replace previous agreements to adapt to a "deep evolution of the geopolitical situation in the world and the region.”The aide added that the document will naturally follow all basic principles of international law, will not be of any provocative nature and will not directly target any country, stressing that it will focus on ensuring greater stability in Northeast Asia.Ushakov said that Putin will arrive in North Korea on Tuesday evening.