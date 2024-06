Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued an order for private practitioners to return to work as they entered into a one-day suspension of treatment on Tuesday.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said that the government will issue the order at 9 a.m. Tuesday to minimize disruptions in medical services, although just four percent of some 36-thousand hospitals and clinics are expected to join the one-day walkout led by the Korean Medical Association(KMA).Last Monday, the government issued orders for hospitals and clinics to continue services on the day of the planned walkout and to report their intention to suspend operations in advance.Minister Cho warned that the government plans to take stern action according to the law and take administrative steps against the unilateral suspension of treatment by doctors.He added that the government will also crack down on social media posts encouraging doctors to join the collective walkout.