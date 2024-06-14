US Expresses Concern about Deepening Russia-N. Korea Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has expressed concern about the deepening of relations between North Korea and Russia ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea, saying that it will closely watch security implications of the visit on the Korean Peninsula.White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby issued the position during a press briefing on Monday.Kirby said that the U.S. is not concerned about Putin's trip itself, but is concerned about the deepening relationship between the two countries not just because of the impact that it is going to have on the Ukrainian people with North Korea's ballistic missiles still being used to hit Ukrainian targets, but because there could be some reciprocity that could affect security on the Korean Peninsula.Kirby said that the U.S. has not seen the parameters and fruition of the bilateral cooperation, but it is going to be watching that very closely.A U.S. State Department spokesperson also expressed “great concern” about deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang in a separate press briefing when asked about Putin’s visit to the North.The spokesperson said that "deepening military cooperation between the two nations is a trend that should be of great concern to anyone interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the global non-proliferation regime, and supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence against Russia's brutal invasion."