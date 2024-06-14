Menu Content

Opposition Unilaterally Passes Contentious Broadcasting Bills through Standing Committee

Written: 2024-06-18 13:18:52Updated: 2024-06-18 14:05:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition bloc, led by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on Tuesday unilaterally passed a set of contentious broadcasting and related bills through a parliamentary standing committee.

The three broadcasting bills approved by the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee of the National Assembly are intended to reform the governance structure of the nation's public broadcasters by increasing the number of board members and granting recommendation rights outside the National Assembly.

A fourth bill overseeing the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) stipulates a four-person quorum for the watchdog's decision making.

Amid the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) parliamentary boycott over the DP's unilateral committee allocation, the opposition accelerated the bill's approval by omitting a subcommittee review prior to Tuesday's plenary vote.

The package of three broadcasting revision bills had been vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during the previous 21st National Assembly, with the PPP claiming they would only increase the presence of progressive figures on the boards of public broadcasters.
