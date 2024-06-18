Doctors' Collective Suspension Expands with KMA's Group Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Doctors' collective suspension of patient treatment has further expanded to include those in private practice, as the Korean Medical Association(KMA) launched such group action on Tuesday.According to the KMA, around four percent of over 35-thousand medical clinics in South Korea had reported the suspension in advance, with more doctors expected to participate in the group's rally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.The government, which views the suspensions as an illegal refusal of patient care, plans to impose stern measures.The government has ordered private practitioners nationwide to continue their medical duties as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, and is expected to file complaints when hospitals and clinics unilaterally cancel planned consultations without an advance notice to patients.With medical professors at hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University(SNU) starting their indefinite walkout on Monday, the government plans to request the affected hospitals to consider filing a damages suit against the professors.