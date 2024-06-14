Appellate Court Says Correction in SK Group Chairman's Divorce Ruling Not to Affect Property Division

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court said its correction of an error in the divorce ruling for SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and his estranged wife Roh So-young will not affect the rate and target of property division, which awarded a record one-point-38 trillion won, or around one billion U.S. dollars, to Roh.In a rare statement on Tuesday, the Seoul High Court said the verdict was revised to correct miscalculation of factual relevance from the time when Chey took over the group's control from his late father and SK founder, Chey Jong-hyun, in 1998.The court said the correction cannot have an effect on the value of SK shares as of April 16 this year, the base point for the final property division, or details on the division rate.The court, which previously calculated the share value of Daehan Telecom, the former name of SK C&C, which is the parent company of current holding firm SK Inc., as of May 1998, at 100 won, later changed the amount to one-thousand won per share following Chey's claim over the error.At Monday's press conference, Chey argued that the level of his contribution in the company's four-thousand-456-fold growth in 15 years should be revised down from 355 times to 35-point-six times, and that of his late father revised up from and 12-point-five times to 125 times.