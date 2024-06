Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA), a major lobby group for doctors, held a large-scale rally in Yeouido, Seoul on Tuesday, amid its one-day strike in protest of the government's medical school quota hike.The KMA began the rally at 2 p.m. at Yeouido Park, with trainee doctors, medical students and medical professors also in attendance.The doctors' group said on Monday that it tried to avoid the one-day walkout, but the government turned a blind eye on the sincerity of the medical community.The KMA stressed that the one-day strike and the rally are not about just protecting the lives of doctors, but a desperate struggle to prevent the country's medical system from collapsing due to the government's "flawed medical policies."