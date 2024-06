Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory against malaria has been issued for the entire nation.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Tuesday, the advisory was issued after the number of malaria vector anopheline mosquitos reached the standard level in more than three cities or counties as of between June 2 and 8.The regions include Incheon's Ganghwa County, the Gyeonggi city of Paju and the Gangwon county of Cheorwon.The KDCA said the advisory has been issued one week earlier compared to last year, assessing it to be due to the maximum temperature in high malaria-risk areas during the period to be around two degrees Celsius higher than the past average, as well as last year.KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee has called to reinforce control of the vector mosquitoes in high-risk regions, and for medical clinics in the areas to conduct testing when patients complain of fever without a known cause.