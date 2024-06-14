Government Vows Measures Against KMA if Unlawful Refusal of Treatment Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

With the Korean Medical Association(KMA) taking part in a one-day suspension of treatment on Tuesday, the government warned that if illegal activities continue, it may take measures such as disbanding the doctor group or removing its executives.Jeon Byung-wang, a policy chief at the Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Tuesday that the KMA is a statutory body with social responsibilities, such as promoting and improving public health, adding that the collective refusal of patient care is an act that violates the purpose of the group's establishment.Jeon said an administrative order may be issued if doctors continue to refuse treatment, adding that measures such as removing its executives, or even terminating the group, may be possible.The government issued an order to resume work at medical institutions across the country as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, warning that medical institutions that do not comply with the order will be subject to administrative measures, such as suspension of business and suspension of license.