2022 PISA: S. Korean 15-year-olds Among World's Top in Creative Thinking

Written: 2024-06-18 18:35:57Updated: 2024-06-18 19:06:10

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that South Korea’s 15-year-olds were among the top in the world in terms of creative thinking. 

According to the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment(PISA)’s Creative Thinking evaluation released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Tuesday, South Korea received an average score of 38 out of a perfect score of 60.

The figure placed South Korea between first and third place among OECD member states and between second and fourth place among the 64 countries that took part in PISA. 

OECD conducts PISA every three years to internationally measure and compare 15-year-olds’ ability to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills. PISA categorizes countries in scopes instead of exact rankings. 

Singapore was the only country that scored higher in creative thinking than South Korea among the surveyed countries while Canada received the same score as South Korea.
