Photo : KBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the adoption of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with North Korea.In an executive order unveiled on Tuesday, Putin said he accepted the Russian foreign ministry’s proposal to adopt a deal on establishing a Russia-North Korea comprehensive strategic partnership.As a result, Pyongyang and Moscow are set to sign the accord during Putin's visit to the North between Tuesday and Wednesday.While approving a draft of the deal, Putin allowed the foreign ministry to change non-essential content during negotiations.