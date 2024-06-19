Putin in N. Korea for Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea in the early hours of Wednesday morning for a state visit.The Kremlin said that Putin landed in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Russian media outlets said the presidential plane carrying Putin touched down at Sunan Airport in Pyongyang at 2:22 a.m.Putin was originally scheduled to arrive late Tuesday and stay until Wednesday afternoon for a two-day state visit. However, his late arrival has shortened the trip to a one-day visit.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally greeted the Russian president on the airport tarmac, according to Russian media.This marks Putin’s first trip to North Korea in 24 years, since his visit in July 2000 during the first year of his presidency when he held a summit with Kim Jong-il, the current leader’s late father.Putin and Kim Jong-un previously met in Vladivostok for their first summit in April 2019, followed by a second summit in September last year, also in the Russian Far East.The two leaders are set to hold a summit on Wednesday afternoon and sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.