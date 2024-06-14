Blinken Pledges to Cut Off N. Korea’s Support for Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to do everything possible to cut off North Korea’s support for Russia as Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a rare visit to North Korea.Blinken made the pledge on Tuesday during a press conference following his meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.Blinken said that Russia is desperately trying to develop and strengthen relations with countries that can provide it with the resources needed to continue its war in Ukraine, while criticizing North Korea for providing Russia with ammunition and other weapons.Secretary Blinken added that the U.S. will continue to do everything it can to cut off the support that countries like Iran and North Korea are providing to Russia.Blinken also criticized China for providing support that enables Russia to keep its “war machine” going, calling on China to cease this support.