S. Korea Raises Alarms Over Putin’s N. Korea Visit During Talks with China

Photo : YONHAP News

During high-level talks with China, the South Korean government expressed concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea and the deepening bilateral relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.The foreign ministry said the “two-plus-two” vice-ministerial diplomatic and security dialogue was held on Tuesday in Seoul with South Korea represented by First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and China by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.The ministry said the talks, which took place ahead of Putin’s visit to Pyongyang, focused on Seoul-Beijing bilateral relations and issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.During the talks, South Korea reportedly expressed deep concerns over Putin’s visit amid heightened tensions on the peninsula, citing recent provocations by North Korea, including the launch of trash-filled balloons into the South and GPS jamming attacks.South Korea also emphasized that Putin's visit should not undermine peace and stability on the peninsula or lead to the strengthening of illegal military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.Additionally, Seoul called on Beijing to play a constructive role in ensuring peace, stability, and denuclearization of the peninsula, noting that tensions resulting from closer military cooperation between North Korea and Russia run counter to China’s interests as well.The ministry said China reaffirmed its position that its policy regarding the peninsula remains unchanged and that it will play a constructive role in resolving peninsula issues.