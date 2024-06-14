Menu Content

White House Calls Deepening N. Korea-Russia Cooperation 'Great Concern'

Written: 2024-06-19 09:58:49Updated: 2024-06-19 13:18:06

White House Calls Deepening N. Korea-Russia Cooperation 'Great Concern'

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said that deepening cooperation between North Korea and Russia is a "great concern" and that the United States will be closely watching Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea. 

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre issued this position on Tuesday during a press briefing, saying that no country should provide a platform to support Putin's “war of aggression."

Regarding Putin's visit to North Korea, the spokesperson said that the U.S. has been warning about this issue for some time and criticized North Korea for supplying weapons to Moscow to aid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The spokesperson also remarked that deepening cooperation between the two nations is a trend that should be of "great concern" to anyone interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the global nonproliferation regime, abiding by UN Security Council resolutions, and supporting the people of Ukraine.
