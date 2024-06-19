S. Korea's UN Ambassador Criticizes N. Korea-Russia Arms Transfers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Hwang Joon-kook, has criticized illegal arms transfers between North Korea and Russia as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, saying that it is immoral to assist Russia in its illegal invasion of Ukraine.Hwang issued the criticism on Tuesday during a UNSC meeting on peace and security in Ukraine at the UN headquarters in New York, as he noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Pyongyang at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The ambassador said that while the world closely watches Putin’s first visit to North Korea in 24 years, there is concern that Russia, which has already undermined global monitoring of sanctions against North Korea, will further strengthen its military cooperation with Pyongyang.Hwang compared Russia exercising its veto power to end monitoring of UN sanctions against North Korea to destroying a CCTV camera to avoid being caught red-handed.The ambassador emphasized that not only what Russia gains from its cooperation with North Korea but also what North Korea receives in return could threaten international peace and security. He stressed that military deals between the two countries have emerged as a serious international security concern beyond Asia and Europe, and the international community will respond resolutely.