Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has received three multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from the U.S. aerospace and defense company Boeing.The Navy announced that three P-8As arrived at the Naval Air Command in Pohang on Wednesday, with three additional P-8As to be delivered on June 30.The P-8A Poseidon, also known as the “submarine killer,” is considered the world’s premier maritime patrol aircraft, specializing in anti-submarine and anti-surface ship operations, as well as maritime patrol and reconnaissance.The Navy said that the arrival of the P-8As will bolster the country’s anti-submarine capabilities against North Korean submarines and enhance quick response capabilities for maritime operations and surveillance within its waters.The P-8As will be put into service from the middle of next year after going through a year-long operational performance evaluation.