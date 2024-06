Photo : YONHAP News

The season’s first heat wave advisory was issued in Seoul at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.This year’s advisory came one day later than last year.A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is projected to be 33 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days, or when significant damage is expected due to prolonged hot weather.Afternoon highs in Seoul are forecast to reach 35 degrees on Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration also issued heat wave advisories for other inland areas, with afternoon highs expected to rise to 35 degrees in Daegu and 36 degrees in Gwangju.Jeju Island is expected to see rain from Wednesday night as the annual monsoon season begins. The rain is likely to extend to southern mainland regions on Thursday, while the scorching heat will continue to grip the central region on Thursday.