FTC Launches Investigation into KMA over Tuesday's Collective Walkout by Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The antitrust regulator has launched an investigation into allegations that the Korean Medical Association(KMA) violated the Fair Trade Act in relation to Tuesday’s collective walkout led by the doctors’ group.The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) launched an on-site inspection of the KMA, dispatching investigators to the KMA office in Seoul on Wednesday morning.The investigators are reportedly seeking to secure materials related to the KMA’s decision-making process and membership regulations.The inspection comes two days after the FTC received a report from the health ministry accusing the KMA of violating the Fair Trade Act by forcing its members to take part in the collective action.The FTC has been reviewing whether the one-day collective suspension of medical treatment constitutes a violation of the law, which prohibits business associations from restricting the number of existing or future businesses in a certain trade sector or unfairly limiting the business activities of their members.