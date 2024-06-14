PPP Proposes Rotating Key Committee Chairmanships Annually with DP

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has proposed that the two major political parties take turns holding the chairmanships of two key parliamentary standing committees for one year each during the first half of the 22nd National Assembly.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho presented what he called a "final proposal" for his party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to alternate chairing the legislation and judiciary committee and the house steering committee.Choo stressed that the DP has disregarded a long-standing practice of the ruling party holding the chairmanship of the house steering committee since 1987. The PPP also argued that it has been customary for the party with the second-largest number of parliamentary seats, currently the PPP, to chair the legislation committee.He said that if the DP insists on retaining both chair positions in a bid to protect its leader Lee Jae-myung from corruption allegations, the ruling side is asking for their return in the second year.Previously, the DP, using its majority in parliament, unilaterally allocated eleven out of 18 committee chairmanship seats to its representatives, including for the contentious committees.