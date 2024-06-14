Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KMA to Discuss Pan-Medical Community Group with Doctors' Groups

Written: 2024-06-19 13:08:47Updated: 2024-06-19 13:53:54

KMA to Discuss Pan-Medical Community Group with Doctors' Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

Private practitioners who collectively suspended patient treatment and staged a rally on Tuesday in protest of the government's medical school quota hike plan to hold joint discussions with other groups within the medical community.

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) said it plans to seek ways to fight against the government-led reforms on Wednesday during talks with the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, the Medical Professors Association of Korea, and emergency committees representing medical professors.

On Tuesday, the KMA threatened to launch an indefinite suspension starting June 27 unless the government agrees to reconsider the medical school admissions quota hike, revise policies on enhancing essential medicine, and withdraw administrative orders on trainee doctors and medical students.

The KMA is also set to launch a pan-medical community response committee along with professor groups on Thursday, which will likely serve at the core of doctors' resistance against the reforms.

While the KMA invited the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) to join the committee, KIRA emergency chief Park Dan rejected the offer, stating on social media that his group does not support the KMA's three-point demands.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >