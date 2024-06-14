Collective Suspension Expanding among 'Big 5' Hospitals, FTC Probes KMA's Alleged Violation

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Tuesday's collective suspension by the Korean Medical Association(KMA) did not result in a major medical vacuum despite earlier concerns. However, similar actions could be imminent among the "Big Five" general hospitals. Meanwhile, the state antitrust regulator has launched a probe into the group's alleged violation of the Fair Trade Act.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Around 15 percent of some 36-thousand private practitioners who are members of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) participated in Tuesday's collective suspension of patient treatment, according to the health ministry.More than 30 percent of these participants conducted patient consultations in the morning and then attended the KMA's rally in Seoul's Yeouido on Tuesday afternoon.Although there was no major public disruption resulting from the group action, indefinite suspensions are seemingly expanding around the so-called "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul.Following suspensions by professors at hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University(SNU) on Monday, professors affiliated with Yonsei University and others at Asan Medical Center have announced similar actions starting June 27 and July 4, respectively. Similar discussions are underway at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and Samsung Medical Center.Meanwhile, the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) has launched an investigation into the KMA's alleged violation of the Fair Trade Act regarding Tuesday's suspensions and rally, which bans business associations from unfairly limiting the business activities of their members.On Wednesday, the KMA is set to hold joint discussions with the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, the Medical Professors Association of Korea, and emergency committees representing medical professors to seek ways to fight against government-led reforms.The KMA has threatened an indefinite suspension starting June 27 unless the government agrees to reconsider the medical school admissions quota hike, revise policies on enhancing essential medicine, and withdraw administrative orders on trainee doctors and medical students.The KMA is also set to launch a pan-medical community response committee along with professor groups on Thursday, but the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) has refused to participate, saying it does not support the KMA's three-point demands.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.