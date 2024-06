Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin began official ceremonies leading up to a summit on Wednesday.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Putin, who had landed in Pyongyang early Wednesday, arrived at Kim Il-sung Square to attend the North's official welcoming event during his state visit.Honor guards lined up at the square, where city residents were seen in attendance holding flowers. National flags of the two countries adorned nearby buildings, while portraits of the two leaders could be seen at the center of the event.Following the ceremony, Kim and Putin are expected to hold a summit to discuss further enhancing bilateral cooperative relations.The Russian leader previously visited North Korea in 2000 during the leadership of Kim's late father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il.