Uzbek Ambassador to S. Korea, Vitali Fen, Passes Away at Age 76 after 25-year Tenure

Photo : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Uzbek Ambassador to South Korea Vitali Fen, who was of Korean descent, has died at the age of 76 while receiving treatment for an illness in UzbekistanThe Uzbek foreign ministry on Wednesday announced Fen's passing the previous day with deep sadness.The ministry said Fen had served as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, leading the diplomatic mission in Seoul for 25 years and making significant contributions to the development of cooperation between the two countries.His many years of service was credited for greatly strengthening bilateral ties.Fen, who had been fluent in the Korean language, had consistently expressed his affection for Korea. In 2017, he was awarded the South Korean Order of Diplomatic Service Merit, First Class, Gwanghwa Medal.