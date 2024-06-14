Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Montenegrin PM Found to be Early Investor of Controversial Cryptocurrency Firm

Written: 2024-06-19 15:23:05Updated: 2024-06-19 15:47:05

Montenegrin PM Found to be Early Investor of Controversial Cryptocurrency Firm

Photo : YONHAP News

The Prime Minister of Montenegro has been revealed to be one of the early investors of Kwon Do-hyung's Terraforms Lab.

Montenegrin daily newspaper Vijesti reported that an Excel dataset submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday indicated that Prime Minister Milojko Spajić was the 16th investor in a list of 81 early investors of the controversial crypto firm when it was founded in April 2018.

The data includes corporations and individual investors, while showing that the prime minister purchased 750-thousand Luna coins at 10 cents each on April 17, 2018.

Spajić, who took office in December 2020, previously claimed that he and the company he worked for at the time were defrauded of 75-thousand U.S. dollars by investing in Terraform Labs in early 2018.

Kwon, one of the co-founders of the controversial cryptocurrency firm, was arrested in Montenegro on March 23 last year on charges of passport forgery and remains detained there as the processing of his extradition continues. 
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >