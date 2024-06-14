Prosecutors Investigating Fmr. First Lady's India Trip Summons Complainant

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding former First Lady Kim Jung-sook's solo diplomatic trip to India in 2018 have summoned a Seoul city councilor, affiliated with the ruling People Power Party(PPP), who had filed a related complaint.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday began questioning Seoul Metropolitan Council member Lee Jong-bae, who filed a complaint against Kim last December over alleged loss to state coffers, embezzlement, abuse of power, and obstruction of rights.Appearing at the prosecution's office, Lee criticized the pace of the investigation into Kim compared to that of allegations against former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, calling for a special counsel probe into the India trip.Lee claims that former President Moon Jae-in failed to present evidence proving that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the former first lady, adding that a 2018 invitation revealed by then-Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan was likely printed following Kim's self-invitation.Additionally, the prosecution will investigate allegations that the former first lady did not return a luxury brand jacket featuring Hangeul motifs borrowed in 2018, and that she had forced a presidential security official to provide her a private swimming lesson after Lee filed related complaints.