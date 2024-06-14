Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecutors Investigating Fmr. First Lady's India Trip Summons Complainant

Written: 2024-06-19 15:34:07Updated: 2024-06-19 15:56:08

Prosecutors Investigating Fmr. First Lady's India Trip Summons Complainant

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding former First Lady Kim Jung-sook's solo diplomatic trip to India in 2018 have summoned a Seoul city councilor, affiliated with the ruling People Power Party(PPP), who had filed a related complaint.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday began questioning Seoul Metropolitan Council member Lee Jong-bae, who filed a complaint against Kim last December over alleged loss to state coffers, embezzlement, abuse of power, and obstruction of rights.

Appearing at the prosecution's office, Lee criticized the pace of the investigation into Kim compared to that of allegations against former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, calling for a special counsel probe into the India trip.

Lee claims that former President Moon Jae-in failed to present evidence proving that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the former first lady, adding that a 2018 invitation revealed by then-Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan was likely printed following Kim's self-invitation.

Additionally, the prosecution will investigate allegations that the former first lady did not return a luxury brand jacket featuring Hangeul motifs borrowed in 2018, and that she had forced a presidential security official to provide her a private swimming lesson after Lee filed related complaints.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >