Photo : YONHAP News

During a summit meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Kim vowed to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow and expressed full support for Russia's war in Ukraine.According to Russian media outlet Sputnik News, the summit between the two leaders was held in Pyongyang on Wednesday afternoon, where Kim stressed that North Korea-Russia relations are entering "a new period of prosperity."Describing the war in Ukraine as "special military operations," Kim expressed full support and solidarity for Russia's actions. He also praised Russia's role in maintaining global strategic stability.The two leaders met for the first time in nine months, following their previous summit in Russia's Far East last September.Putin arrived in Pyongyang early Wednesday, marking his first visit to the country in 24 years since his meeting with Kim's late father, Kim Jong-il, in 2000.