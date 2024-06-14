Menu Content

S. Korea Expresses Concern Over Collision of China-Philippine Ships in South China Sea

Written: 2024-06-19 15:49:57Updated: 2024-06-19 16:17:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Wednesday expressed concerns over damage suffered by the Philippines as a result of a recent collision between Chinese and Philippine ships in a disputed area of the South China Sea.

A foreign ministry official stated that the government had grave concerns regarding the "dangerous action" that caused significant damage to a Philippine supply ship in the South China Sea.

The officials emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and safety, as well as a rules-based maritime order in the region, which is a major international navigation route used by many countries, including South Korea.

However, the official did not specify China as the subject of the "dangerous action."

According to foreign media, a Chinese coast guard vessel intentionally collided with a Philippine supply ship near the Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands early Monday, leading to one Philippine sailor being seriously injured.
