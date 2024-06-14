Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Rejects PPP's Proposal on Rotating Key Committee Chairmanships Annually

Written: 2024-06-19 16:35:06Updated: 2024-06-19 18:49:23

DP Rejects PPP's Proposal on Rotating Key Committee Chairmanships Annually

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has rejected the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) proposal for alternating chairmanships of key parliamentary committees during the first half of the 22nd National Assembly. 

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae stated on Wednesday that the electorate's mandate from the April general elections was for the opposition to normalize state affairs through effective parliamentary management. He added that to fulfill this mandate, the DP must hold the chairmanships of both the legislation and judiciary committee and the house steering committee.

Park criticized the PPP for what he called a deceptive approach after initially seeking a proposal from them. 

He then called on the government and the ruling camp to refrain from vetoing bills that had passed in accordance with the National Assembly Law and immediately promulgate them, while actively cooperating with the opposition in assembly operations. 

Park said that if President Yoon Suk Yeol and the PPP demonstrate change and prove that they can be trusted, the DP could consider the PPP’s proposal for alternating committee chairmanships more positively.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >