Pres. Yoon Declares State of Demographic Nat'l Emergency

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a state of national emergency regarding the nation’s population, vowing all-out-efforts to reverse the country's low birthrate.Yoon made the declaration when he chaired a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday.Citing how the ancient city-state of Sparta fell due to a decline in population, Yoon said the government will operate an all-out national response system until successfully overcoming the nation’s low birthrate.Wednesday marked the second time since March of last year for Yoon, who heads the presidential committee on population policy, to personally chair a committee meeting.He revealed that the new ministry which will be created to handle the nation's record-low birthrate will be named the Ministry of Population Strategy Planning.Its minister will concurrently serve as deputy prime minister for society and will be charged with devising mid-and long-term population strategies, including low birthrates and immigration policies.