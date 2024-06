Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.According to Russia’s Interfax news agency, the two leaders signed the deal on Wednesday, “replacing the fundamental documents signed between the two countries in 1961, 2000 and 2001.”The report quoted Putin as saying in opening remarks of his summit with Kim that the new treaty is "a fundamental document that will form the long-term basis for” Pyongyang-Moscow relations.The agency said the signing ceremony was held following a summit that lasted for roughly two hours.