Kim, Putin Ensure Continued Military Collaboration amid Russian War against Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty including a mutual defense clause during President Vladimir Putin's first trip to Pyongyang in 24 years. Putin said the accord would replace the "fundamental documents signed between the two countries in 1961, 2000 and 2001.” The signing ceremony with leader Kim Jong-un was held following a summit that lasted for roughly two hours.Kim Bum-soo has this story.Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty including a mutual defense clause.Following a grand welcoming ceremony on Wednesday at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, the two held summit talks and signed what Putin called a fundamental document that will form the long-term basis for North Korea-Russia relations.At the meeting, the two also hinted at continuing their military collaboration in Russia’s war against Ukraine.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean-English)]"The government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea appreciates the role and mission the powerful Russian Federation serves in maintaining the world’s strategic stability and balance and express our full support for the Russian government’s special military operation in Ukraine to protect its sovereignty, interests and the stability of its territory."[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian-English)]"We highly appreciate your consistent and unchanging support of the Russian policies, including in the Ukrainian direction, meaning our fight against the imperialist hegemonic policies of the U.S. and its satellites against the Russian Federation."Wednesday’s summit comes nine months after Kim and Putin held a summit in Russia's Far East, which kick started the two sides' military collaboration amid Russia's war in Ukraine.Analysts say Moscow is providing technical assistance for North Korea's military satellite program while Pyongyang, in return, provides ammunition, rockets and other military supplies for Russian troops attacking Ukraine.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.