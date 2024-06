Photo : KBS News

Most parts of the nation are likely to see cloudy skies on Thursday amid high temperatures.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, most regions will see cloudy skies, while heavy rain is expected for Jeju Island and rain showers for the Jeolla Provinces.Between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain is set to pound Jeju, with some parts of the island seeing more than 150 millimeters of precipitation, while the Jeolla Provinces will see between five and 20 millimeters of rain.Morning lows will range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius, while afternoon highs will reach between 24 and 35 degrees.