Putin: Partnership Treaty Includes Clause on Providing Mutual Support In Event of Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed on Wednesday includes a clause under which their countries will support each other in the event one of them comes under attack.Russia’s TASS and Interfax news agencies said Putin revealed such details of the treaty which was signed after a summit held in Pyongyang earlier in the day.According to the agencies, Putin described the treaty as being fundamentally of defensive nature.He also explained that with what he termed the “drastic” deal with the North, Pyongyang-Moscow relations will reach a new level.Putin added that Russia will not rule out advancing military and technical cooperation with the North, saying the two countries will engage in military cooperation in accordance with the new treaty.He then stressed that the two countries will not tolerate threats from other countries and will face what they called politically-driven sanctions.