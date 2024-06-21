Russian FM Calls Russia-N. Korea Mutual Assistance Clause ‘Defensive’

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly said that a mutual assistance commitment between North Korea and Russia, in the event of an attack on either nation, is strictly “defensive” in nature.According to the Russian TASS news agency on Thursday, the top diplomat issued the position in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel regarding a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday.The agreement includes a clause under which both countries pledge to support each other if either comes under attack.Regarding the clause, Lavrov said that if one of the counties is attacked, the other will provide all necessary support in accordance with the domestic laws of Russia and North Korea and Article 51 of the UN Charter, which stipulates the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a member of the United Nations.Lavrov asserted that only those who want to invade Russia or North Korea would object to the clause.