US Reiterates Deepening N. Korea-Russia Relations a 'Great Concern'

Written: 2024-06-20 09:36:16Updated: 2024-06-20 14:47:11

US Reiterates Deepening N. Korea-Russia Relations a 'Great Concern'

Photo : KBS News

The United States has reiterated that deepening cooperation between North Korea and Russia is a trend of “great concern” after the two nations signed a comprehensive partnership treaty on Wednesday, which includes a clause for mutual support in the event of an attack on either country. 

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday that this growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is a trend that should be of great concern to anyone interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the global non-proliferation regime, abiding by U.N. Security Council resolutions, and supporting the people of Ukraine.

The spokesperson said that no country should provide Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression against Ukraine, criticizing Russia for blatantly violating the UN Charter and working to undermine the international system. 

The spokesperson also criticized arms transfers between the two nations as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. 

A White House National Security Council spokesperson issued a similar position, saying that the U.S. has been warning about deepening cooperation between the two nations for some time. 

The spokesperson then reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to continued support for its allies in the Indo-Pacific as well as Ukraine.
