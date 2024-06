Photo : YONHAP News

Romania has decided to purchase 920 million dollars worth of South Korea’s K-9 self-propelled howitzers in its largest weapon acquisition in seven years.Romania’s defense minister, Angel Tilvar, announced the decision on Wednesday during talks with his South Korean counterpart, Shin Won-sik, who is visiting the European country.Sin expressed gratitude to Tilvar for the decision, saying that South Korea will become the optimal partner for Romania's push to modernize its military.Shin hoped that the deal will lead to further cooperation in the defense area through joint manufacturing, cross training between relevant units and exchange of personnel.The two sides will sign a formal contract when Hanwha Aerospace and Romanian authorities complete their negotiations, which will likely come within weeks.