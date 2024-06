Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golf legend Pak Se-ri will receive the 2024 Van Fleet Award for her contribution to enhancing ties between South Korea and the United States.The Korea Society, a non-profit business organization established to promote Korea-U.S. relations, announced that Pak, the director of the Seri Pak Hope Foundation, was chosen as an additional recipient of this year’s award.The organization said that Pak contributed to enhancing ties between South Korea and the U.S. through sports.Pak will receive the award at a hotel in New York on September 30, along with Yoon Yoon-soo, the chairman of FILA Holdings.The Korea Society has given the Van Fleet Award annually since 1995 to organizations and individuals that have contributed to strengthening bilateral ties. The award is named after James Van Fleet who was commander of the Eighth United States Army during the Korean War.