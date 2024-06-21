Japanese Media: N. Korea, Russia Shaking Foundation of International Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media outlets have assessed that North Korea and Russia are undermining the existing international order by clearly displaying their defiance against the West after signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, which includes a clause for mutual support if either country comes under attack.The conservative daily Yomiuri Shimbun said on Thursday that Moscow and Pyongyang have demonstrated their joint defiance against the West by upgrading their cooperative relationship. The daily accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of belittling the UN Security Council agreements and destabilizing the foundation of the international order.The Asahi Shimbun daily said that the bilateral summit appears to be aimed at justifying Russia's actions of receiving ammunition and missiles from North Korea, while providing the North with technology related to military reconnaissance satellites.An editorial writer at Nikkei News said that North Korea and Russia are trying to neutralize the UN Security Council and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which have contributed to maintaining world peace.The Mainichi Shimbun daily viewed that North Korea, feeling a sense of crisis over its economic dependence on China, is attempting to strike a diplomatic balance between China and Russia through cooperation with Russia.