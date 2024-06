Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide immediate military aid if either nation faces an armed invasion, implying automatic military intervention in such scenarios.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday released the full text of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the previous day in Pyongyang.The Article 4 of the treaty states that if either country is in a state of war due to an armed invasion by one or more countries, the other will provide without delay all necessary support at its disposal, including military aid, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and the laws of North Korea and the Russian Federation.Article 51 of the UN Charter stipulates the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense in response to armed attacks on UN member states.