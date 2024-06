Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey has found that Lim Young-woong is the most popular singer in South Korea this year.Conducted by Gallup Korea from March 22 to April 5, the survey polled one-thousand-777 individuals aged 13 and above nationwide.Lim, a ballad and trot singer, garnered the highest support at ten-point-three percent, followed by IU at nine percent and BTS at four-point-eight percent.Lim rose to fame by winning TV Chosun's audition program “Mr. Trot” in 2020. He has since built a strong fan base spanning across generations.Na Hoon A, NewJeans, Jang Yoon-jung, Jin Sung, Young Tak, Song Ga-in, and BLACKPINK also made the top ten list.Other singers who received more than one percent include Lee Chan-won, Sung Si-kyung, Kim Yeon-ja, Kim Ho-joong, Cho Yong-pil and Lee Hyo-ri.